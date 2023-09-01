KCCI backs traders’ protest strike against high power bills, demands relief from IMF

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday announced its support for a strike call by small traders against inflated electricity bills and urged the government to reduce power tariffs and end its reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KCCI, which represents businesses in Pakistan's largest city and economic hub, held a meeting with representatives of various trade associations and industrial zones to discuss the impact of high electricity prices on the economy and exports.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori via Zoom, who assured the traders that he would convey their grievances to caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and the finance ministry during his visit to Islamabad on September 2.

Tariq Yusuf, president of the KCCI, said a poor man could not afford to pay Rs18,000 for consuming 200 units of electricity. "The situation is very bad, there is so much injustice. Workers are asking us for support to pay electricity bills," he said.

He said the government should abolish free electricity being provided to the elite and end its luxuries. AQ Khalil, a former president of the KCCI, said the country was in the clutches of the IMF as the government had said it could not reduce electricity prices without the permission of the international lender.

"The government should renegotiate the terms with the IMF and seek relief for the people," he said. Zubair Motiwala, chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG), an influential faction within the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said circular debt was increasing due to payments to independent power producers (IPPs) while line losses should be curtailed by the government as it was not the traders' job.

He said electricity tariffs had reached Rs57 per unit, which was not acceptable. Governor Tessori said he would raise all these issues with the prime minister and try to find a solution.

He also said if K-Electric, the private power utility that supplies electricity to Karachi, did not improve its performance, it should be taken into government custody.

Muhammad Hamid, chairman of Small Traders Association, said the prices of petroleum products should also be withdrawn immediately as they had a direct impact on inflation and transport costs.

"Rising prices of petrol should be stopped. In view of the current situation of the country, the chamber has to play its role," he said.

Other chambers from across the country also participated in the meeting via Zoomlink and they supported the annocemnet to observe a complete strike on Friday to protest against high power bills and other economic woes.