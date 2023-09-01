PBC says rupee’s plunge a ‘perfect storm’ for Pakistan

KARACHI: A business policy advocacy group said on Thursday that Pakistan’s rupee was facing a “perfect storm” of factors that had caused it to lose more than 7 percent of its value against the US dollar during the current month.

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), which represents some of the country’s largest companies, said in a statement on the X platform that the rupee’s rapid decline was due to a combination of factors, including a premature relaxation of imports, weakening exports, diversion of home remittances to hawala, and strong demand for dollars by smugglers and informal traders.

“For the country that is a perfect storm,” the PBC said. The rupee has lost more than 7 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 305.5 on Thursday, according to the interbank rate. The depreciation has fuelled inflation and raised concerns about the country’s fragile economy.

The PBC said that the import pressure on reserves and the value of the rupee would ease fairly quickly as banks rebalance their open positions. However, it warned that exports were unlikely to revive due to weak global demand and the withdrawal of regionally competitive energy tariffs for exporters.

"Exports however are a function of global demand and our ability to offer value in comparison with alternative sourcing countries," the PBC said.

"Global demand is unlikely to revive due to monetary tightening in the main markets that we serve. Withdrawal of Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs for exporters will not help the value proposition, and customers are likely to maintain their demand for the "unreliability discount" when sourcing from what they perceive to be a risky country."

The PBC also said that high interest rates, which are part of the monetary policy framework agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), were not effective in managing the value of the rupee, as there was enough unbanked money in circulation to speculate in currency and gold.

“With over Rs 9 trillion cash in circulation, there is enough available to speculate in currency and gold. This Rs9 trillion is unbanked money, to its holders, neither bank deposit accounts, nor money market investment, however high the returns may be, are irrelevant whilst the rising value of the dollar is an attractive proposition,” the PBC said.

The PBC also said that overseas Pakistanis were sending money through hawala, an informal money transfer system, rather than through banking channels, as they could get Rs15 plus more on the dollar.

This diversion of remittances was feeding the demand for dollars by smugglers and informal traders who evade taxes and duties. “So long as smuggling is rife and attractive, the differential in interbank and hawala rate will subsist and remittances will divert to the latter.”

The PBC said that there were some upsides that needed to be communicated effectively, such as a bumper cotton crop and increased demand for Pakistani rice following the Indian export ban.

It said that these factors could benefit the balance of trade by up to $3 billion per annum, which was equivalent to the size of the IMF’s standby arrangement.

“That’s before any skillfully negotiated foreign investment by the SIFC,” the PBC added, referring to the Saudi Investment Fund Corporation, which has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy sector.