SBP reserves fall by $81m to $7.84bn amid debt repayment

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $81 million to $7.849 billion in the week ending August 25, as the country faced a widening current account deficit and a depreciating rupee

The reserves declined by $81 million from the previous week, mainly due to external debt repayment, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Thursday. The total reserves of the country, including those of commercial banks, dropped by $77 million to $13.171 billion.

Analysts said given the pressure on the rupee and the current account deficit in July, it appears that import payments have grown. This can put additional strain on reserves. However, the SBP anticipates increased multilateral and commercial inflows during the current quarter, which would support reserves.

Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $809 million in July after four straight months of surpluses due to the lifting of import restrictions and a decline in remittances. The country saw a deficit of $504 million in June.

"If letters of credit are opened without interruption, Pakistan's external vulnerabilities will persist despite the IMF program, mostly due to dwindling dollar inflows amid growing debt servicing and import requirements," an analyst said.

"Therefore, there will be increased pressure to keep the central bank's foreign exchange reserves at current levels in the coming months. If more foreign currency inflows do not occur, foreign exchange reserves will be depleted."

The country is likely to face a funding gap of $1.2 billion, assuming Saudi Arabia’s deposits are rolled over and excluding potential current account deficit till December 2023, the analyst added..

The government has budgeted $4.5 billion of loans from global commercial banks for FY2024. The government needs to arrange dollar inflows from its bilateral and multilateral allies in order to ease pressure on the currency and increase foreign exchange reserves..

"It is obvious that the country’s long-standing dollar liquidity problem needs to be resolved in the short term. All of the flows—those from multilaterals, Geneva pledges, commercial banks, and the $5 billion that needs to be refinanced from them—must happen."