Balochistan govt expresses dismay over politicisation of missing persons issue

QUETTA: The Balochistan government expressed deep disappointment on Wednesday regarding the continued politicisation of the issue of missing persons. “The government firmly advises against exploiting this sensitive matter for political gains”, said the statement.

The government’s statement comes in response to certain political parties which have raised the issue of missing persons in the lead-up to elections campaigning, accusing the government of being responsible for these disappearances.

The government vehemently denies these allegations, asserting its unwavering commitment to locating and rescuing all missing individuals. Furthermore, the government emphasises its zero-tolerance policy towards the politicisation of this issue.

The government highlights that the missing persons issue is often exploited as a “vote gainer” by political parties, becoming a contentious topic during election periods. However, the government clarifies that it has not received any substantial complaints regarding missing persons thus far.

Moreover, the government exposes the propaganda surrounding the missing persons issue, attributing it to India, the human rights industry, left-wing factions, and ethnic nationalists.

The government asserted that this propaganda merely aims to exert pressure on the current caretaker government and law enforcement agencies.

The government said that the last report of the Balochistan Missing Persons Commission (BMPC) found that a total of 9,231 complaints of missing persons had been received by the commission. Of these complaints, 5,574 cases had been solved and 3,743 missing persons had been recovered. The BMPC also found that 241 bodies of missing persons had been received, while 974 people were in custody and 616 people who had been declared missing were currently jailed. As of November 30, 2022, there were 2,207 cases of missing persons pending with the BMPC. These cases included multiple types of cases, including voluntary disappearances, personal enmity, and absconders. By issuing this statement, the Balochistan government seeks to address the politicisation of the missing persons issue, urging all stakeholders to prioritise the well-being and safety of the affected individuals over political gains.