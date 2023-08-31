Meeting with PML-N women leaders: Maryam demands accountability for those responsible for people’s misery

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N, held a meeting with the party’s women leadership on Wednesday and discussed future political strategy.

The meeting was held at the PMLN’s headquarters in Lahore and attended by officials from the Punjab Women Wing and other female leaders from across the country.

The women’s section of the party has always played an unforgettable role in the political and party’s history, Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the women’s wing has shown unparalleled bravery, and ideological commitment in every political battle.

She said the period of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2013 to 2018 was the period of lowest inflation and fastest growth. “Nawaz Sharif will remove the darkness of poverty and inflation from Pakistan in the same way as load-shedding was removed and there is no need to be disappointed and hopeless,” she maintained.

Maryam claimed that the present inflation was due to the four-year project Imran. “If Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified for the sake of a Ladla (favourite), there would have been no inflation in Pakistan. Today, the nation should ask the question why Nawaz was punished by separating him from power.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the people responsible for the inflation, unemployment, and poverty that have brought tears to the eyes of the people must be held accountable. She vowed that Nawaz Sharif would return to power and bring relief to the people, wiping away their tears with the winds of happiness.

The officials of the women’s department thanked Maryam Nawaz for giving new zeal and opportunities to women and said they would fulfil the trust of the party and the leadership.