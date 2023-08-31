NA speaker takes notice of missing CrPC (Amend) Bill

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, taking notice of the “disappearance” of Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s Bill, has sought immediate clarification from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs through the National Assembly Secretariat.

It may be recalled that Senator Irfan Siddiqui, as a private member, presented the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (Amendment) (Bill 2022 in the Senate in 2022, and it was unanimously passed by the Upper House on May 23, 2022. The bill came to the National Assembly on June 8, 2022, and was approved without any amendment. After approval from both Houses, the Bill was sent for the President’s assent through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on June 20, 2022, as required under Article 75 of the Constitution.

However, since June 20, 2022, till today, the bill is not traceable. The President’s House had issued a clarification in August, last year, that the President had not received this Bill.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddiqui kept raising his voice about the lost Bill. Through this amendment Bill in the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, the officers of the district administration of Islamabad were deprived of judicial powers as per the requirement of the Constitution.

On August 10, Senator Irfan Siddiqui drew attention to this important issue in a letter to the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, saying, “As the custodian of the Parliament, it is your primary responsibility to protect the rights of the Parliament and its members. I am sure that elements involved in sabotaging the supremacy of Parliament must be taken to task”.

Senator Siddiqui also requested the Speaker to send the said Bill once again for Presidential assent. The letter signed by Additional Secretary (Legis) adds, “The letter is directed to refer to your letter dated 10th August 2023 addressed to Honorable Speaker and to state that Honorable Speaker has taken serious notice of the matter and directed to inquire the status of the Bill from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and reasons of delay.”

The letter stated, “As directed by Honorable Speaker, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been inquired about the said Bill vide this Secretariat Office Memorandum of even number dated 24th August 2023 and asked to inform this Secretariat about the status of the subject Bill and reasons of delay in assenting or otherwise returning it to this Secretariat well in time in terms of aforesaid provision of the Constitution, please.”

Meanwhile, on the orders of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the National Assembly Secretariat has written a letter to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to immediately inform about the whereabouts of the Bill and the reasons for the unnecessary delay.

It is to be mentioned here that The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act 2022 Bill has sought the separation of the judiciary from the executive through the substitution of the special judicial magistrates with judicial magistrates designated for trials of petty crimes in summary trials.

In July 2019, it would be pertinent to mention, that Senator Irfan Siddiqui was arrested, handcuffed and put behind bars under the Tenancy Act. The victimization encouraged Senator Siddiqui to address lacunas in the existing laws that have been enforced for more than 100 years.