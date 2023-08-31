Provided $554m flood assistance package to Pakistan: ADB

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had provided $554 million loan assistance to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year devastating floods.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the ADB office in Pakistan stated that It’s been a year since devastating floods left a third of Pakistan underwater and affected 33 million people. Since then, ADB’s $554 million response package has been supporting the country’s recovery and helping strengthen its climate resilience. This includes reconstructing key roads and bridges, and helping to restore water supply in essential canals, allowing thousands of farmers to continue cultivating land and raising animals.

Rice seeds funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific are also being distributed to at least 60,000 farmers in Balochistan via our implementing partner, @FAO. Women in particular are also receiving farming toolkits and protective footwear.

ADB is committed to supporting Pakistan’s post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction through significant ongoing assistance, and we will continue to help the country boost its resilience against climate and disaster risks.