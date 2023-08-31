16-member committee formed to reform healthcare sector

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has constituted a committee comprising 16 health experts to assist caretaker health minister Dr Nadeem Jan on health-related technical issues and reforms, officials said.

According to a notification issued by the NHS, National Health and Population Advisory Committee would review the current health and population policies, strategies and health systems while considering global, regional and national priorities to identify gaps and challenges at national level and make recommendations for strategic and programmatic reforms in health sector.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta will chair the committee and the other members of the committee will include Dr Amjad Saqib, Dr Kaleem Ullah Thaheem, Dr Waqar Ajmal, Dr Shamsullah Bazai, Dr Arshad Rehan, Dr Masud Sadiq, Dr Rana Jawad Asghar, Dr Juman Bahoto, Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Dr Hameed Ullah, Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Dr Malik Muhammad Safi, Dr Yasmin Qazi, Dr Nabila Ali and Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai.

The newly-constituted committee will devise strategy for efficient funding for federal health institutions and review the functioning of all pharmaceutical, health care and health workforce regulatory authorities. It will identify key shortcomings in the provision of health care to the Pakistani population and recommend feasible solutions.