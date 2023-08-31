101st Victory Day of Turkiye commemorated

ISLAMABAD: The reception to commemorate 101st Victory Day of Turkiye held here Wednesday evening became an expression of deep solidarity between forces of the two brotherly countries as officers from the three services in their traditional attire attended it in impressive number.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Quarter Master General (QMG) of the GHQ was the chief guest while Foreign Secretary Dr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was among the guests of honour. Dr. Syrus Qazi had served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkey.

Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci and Naval Attache Capt. (N) Goksel Ortamevzi were host and large number of the guest coming from various shades of life turned up to felicitate the Turkish envoy and diplomats on the occasion.

The day is also observed by Northern Cyprus. Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci read the message of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where resolve was expressed to protect ideals of his nation. “With this victory, which is the “immortal monument of the Turkish Nation’s idea of freedom and independence”, our nation declared to the whole world that it would not let its will be subjugated and that it would not let a shadow be cast on its independence and future,” reminded the message.

The guests kept discussing the price-hike and failure of the caretaker administration in providing any relief to the common man.

They expressed fear about the further price hike and the guests were apprehensive about the worsening law and order situation in the country which could make the holding of polls a question mark.

Australia’s High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, who had invited different envoys at his place on breakfast and reportedly centre of discussion was the affairs of the PTI of whom some leaders were also invited by him, was among the guests.

He clarified that he had been inviting and meeting leaders belonging to different shades of opinion not only in politics but also religious scholars. The high commissioner who had served in Middle East countries and had learned Arabic in England, can speak it fluently reminded that he had been discussing Tafseer, Quran and Islamic jurisprudence with the religious scholars here. He reminded that diplomats from Pakistan are free to interact with the political leaders back in Australia. He said that he would keep meeting with the political leaders in Pakistan.

Former military secretary of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, Major General Waseem Iftikhar Cheema whose name was taken by Imran as a defence witness in Toshakhana case but didn’t submit his name in black and white, was also among the guests. General Waseem Cheema is serving as Joint Chief of Staff Director General Joint Information & Operations (DG JI&O) at JSHQ, Rawalpindi. He maintained silence in the matter and didn’t utter a single word about it even he had exchange of pleasantries with fellow guests.