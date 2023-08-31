 
Policeman gunned down

By APP
August 31, 2023

QUETTA: A police cop was shot dead by unknown armed men in the Sariab Road area of Quetta, police said on Wednesday. Police said that a police personnel named Akhtar Hussain died when unknown armed men opened fire at him in Mill Colony.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. Further probe is underway.