Policeman gunned down

QUETTA: A police cop was shot dead by unknown armed men in the Sariab Road area of Quetta, police said on Wednesday. Police said that a police personnel named Akhtar Hussain died when unknown armed men opened fire at him in Mill Colony.
A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. Further probe is underway.
