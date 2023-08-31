Adhering to IMF conditions: Govt bans supplementary grants

IMF logo can be seen outside IMF headquarters in Washington DC. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In order to fulfil the IMF conditions, the caretaker government has banned supplementary grants for the current fiscal year. An office memorandum issued by the finance ministry said no supplementary grants for any additional unbudgeted spending over the parliamentary approved level in FY24 would be approved in order to remain within the approved budgetary allocation at least until the formation of the new government after the elections (except if needed to respond to a severe natural disaster).

Such supplementary grant cases shall be considered by the Finance Division, after fulfilment of the following conditions by the principal accounting officers (PAOs) as the cases (Supplementary Grant only in case of severe natural disasters) where no funds can be made available through re-appropriation and Technical Supplementary Grant, shall require the following. “The PAO certifies that all avenues have been exhausted, which is to be verified by the relevant accounting organization/office; the PAO provides valid justification and cogent reasons for demanding a supplementary grant; examination by the Expenditure Wing or concerned wing of the Finance Division; recommendation of Budget Wing ii.

“The procedure reflected in Section B relating to Technical Supplementary Grant at sub-paras (i)-(vii) shall also be followed for the release of funds in SAP. 2.

The above instruction and guidelines shall be applicable for all “Demand for Grants and Appropriations” both current and development expenditures, and shall be followed by all PAOs, heads of the departments or organizations or sub-ordinate offices and the accounting organizations/ offices.”