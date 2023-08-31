Attock jail trial: Imran moves IHC against law ministry’s notification

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) the Law Ministry’s notification on shifting court to the Attock Jail.

The PTI chairman filed a petition in the IHC in this regard through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat. Secretary law, interior secretary, chief commissioner, IG and DG FIA have been made respondents in the petition.

Superintendent Adiala Jail and Superintendent Attock Jail are also respondents in this petition.

The court has been requested in the petition that the notification shifting court to Attock Jail is illegal, therefore, it should be declared null and void.

The jurisdiction of hearing in respect of judge of Accountability Court (AC) No1 regarding the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act has also been challenged.

The petitioner took the plea that ATC-1 judge does not meet the basic criterion of required standard in this matter.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyers said since the day the cipher got declassified, it no longer remained a secret, so why the Official Secrets Act case was even being pursued. They added that the Attock Jail trial is a violation of Article 10-A, which guarantees the right to fair trial.

Talking to the media after the cipher case hearing in Attock Jail on Wednesday, Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar called the case against the former PM “baseless” and told reporters that Imran Khan had given him a 15-minute briefing on his thoughts on the cipher.

A cipher, said Safdar, “is a diplomatic correspondence. It is confidential and is privileged communication that is always in the custody of the Foreign Office. This has been confirmed by former interior minister Rana Sana as well whose statement can be seen on social media that the cipher is with us.

“So if you have that original document, what is this case for and the FIA has also conceded that the original document of the cipher is with the Foreign Office.”

Barrister Salman Safdar told reporters that such proceedings under the Official Secrets Act were “reserved for the armed forces regarding internal matters, such as spying or mapping” and that the “prosecution of a former prime minister and a former foreign minister under the Official Secrets Act is highly condemnable and concerning. The FIA has no jurisdiction for such investigations. An FIR should never have been registered.”

On the cipher issue, Safdar said that there are essentially two allegations on Imran: “One, that he has kept the cipher with him somewhere. And two, that he misused the cipher.” He added that the information in the cipher was objectionable and showed interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs. That cipher, said Safdar, was placed “before the cabinet officially and the cabinet declassified it. The minutes of that meeting are with the Cabinet Division. So, the day the cipher got declassified, that day it no longer remained a secret.”

Safdar then asked: “If it was no longer an official secret, then what are we, the legal team, doing here today?”

Barrister Salman Safdar said that the biggest revelation that came on Wednesday was that no one in the PTI’s legal team or even Imran himself knew that he had been arrested in the cipher case “15 days ago” and that from Aug 15 till Aug 30, the FIA team had come to see [Imran] only twice.

Calling the FIA’s arrest of Imran “mala fide”, Safdar told reporters that the objectionable way these proceedings have been conducted and the way the hearing is being held in jail is “very unfortunate”, saying “this has never happened before that a trial has such suspicious and secretive proceedings that they are not made open to public and not even the defendant’s lawyers. In fact, not even the defendant knows what is happening.”

Barrister Salman Safdar told the media that the PTI legal team had filed a bail application and the FIA has been issued notices in this regard. And on Sept 2, there will be a hearing regarding this bail.

The PTI’s legal team affirmed that the PTI chairman was in “high spirits” when they met him, with Safdar adding that Imran had said that the “first seven days [of his incarceration] he was given ‘daal roti’ to eat and that he now sometimes gets some chicken curry.”

Speaking about Imran Khan’s prison lodging, Safdar said that “the room is small and the facilities are the same [as before]. The only thing that has been changed is that one wall has been raised by 2 feet. There is no ventilation.”

He also told reporters that Imran Khan has said he spends his time reading books. And that the books he has, he had already read and has asked his lawyers to get him books on Pakistan’s political history and the political history of the region. “He wants to spend his time reading religious books and history books.”

Another person from Imran’s legal tram told reporters that Imran had said that “this may be a small cell but I have adjusted and am ready to stay here for any period of time. But I will not give up my struggle for ‘haqeeqi azaadi”.

Imran Khan was, according to his legal team, also happy at having been given the facility of a pen and paper, so he can write notes regarding the books he is reading.