Locals pledge support to cops after police post attack

MINGORA: The residents of Tiligram area in Swat on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Tiligram police post in a bid to pledge support to the cops facing rising attacks.

Speaking on the occasion, the local elders and peace activists said that the police was the first line of defiance, therefore, it was important to lend support to the law-enforcers. They said that in the recent past it was observed that the police force was first attacked after which lawlessness prevailed as the government’s writ had shrunk.

The protesters vowed that they would not allow anybody to vitiate the law and order in the area, adding that they were ready to render any sacrifice for peace. It may be recalled that a cop sustained injuries when suspected militants attacked a police post in Tiligram area in Swat. The cops manning the checkpoint returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The injured cop Jamilullah was taken to Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat while a heavy contingent of the police arrived at the spot after the attack on the police post and launched a search operation.