Varsity announces scholarships for Afghan women

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has announced 50 fully-funded scholarships for Afghan women. A press release said the scholarships would be open to students at the intermediate (FSc/FA) and undergraduate levels.The decision was taken at a meeting of the 7th Board of Management of the Welfare Endowment Fund. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zahoorul Haq presided over.The participants included Director Finance Dr Shaista Irshad, Director Admissions Dr. Majid, Deputy Director Finance Afzal Humayun, and others.
MINGORA: The residents of Tiligram area in Swat on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Tiligram police post...
MINGORA: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday shed light on the importance of voting in the electoral process and asked...
PESHAWAR: Police claimed to have shot dead three alleged robbers during an encounter in Khazana locality Tuesday...
MINGORA: The elders of a grand jirga on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to create violence and unrest and...
CHAKDARA: The police on Wednesday arrested a man, who is said to be a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the...
PESHAWAR: The patients are struggling to find important medicines as some life-saving drugs have either disappeared...