Varsity announces scholarships for Afghan women

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has announced 50 fully-funded scholarships for Afghan women. A press release said the scholarships would be open to students at the intermediate (FSc/FA) and undergraduate levels.The decision was taken at a meeting of the 7th Board of Management of the Welfare Endowment Fund. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zahoorul Haq presided over.The participants included Director Finance Dr Shaista Irshad, Director Admissions Dr. Majid, Deputy Director Finance Afzal Humayun, and others.