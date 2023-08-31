 
Thursday August 31, 2023
Peshawar

Alleged robbers killed

By Bureau report
August 31, 2023

PESHAWAR: Police claimed to have shot dead three alleged robbers during an encounter in Khazana locality Tuesday midnight. An official said the police chased three robbers after they robbed a motorist on Sewan Road. The robbers opened fire on the cops, an official said, and the policemen also retaliated.During the encounter, three robbers identified as Saddam, Kashif and Hussain were killed.