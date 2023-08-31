PTI worker arrested for social media posts

CHAKDARA: The police on Wednesday arrested a man, who is said to be a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lower Dir district on the charges of controversial social media posts maligning the state institutions.
It was learnt that the police registered a case against a PTI activist Malik Sajid Khan belonging to Adenzai in Lower Dir and made his arrest for making controversial posts on his Facebook account.
It was alleged that the accused had set the Indian flag as DP on his Facebook ID and was involved in propaganda against the Pak Army. Sources said that Malik Sajid had been arrested in connection with the May 9 incidents.
