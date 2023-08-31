Patients suffering due to medicines’ ‘shortage’

PESHAWAR: The patients are struggling to find important medicines as some life-saving drugs have either disappeared from the market or are being sold to patients at higher prices.

This trend has been going on for the past few months but the situation has now become worse for the patients to find important life-saving drugs in the market.

According to pharmacists, some of the pharmaceutical companies had reduced supply to the market as they were not able to increase prices of their products due to rise in prices of raw material and decline in Pakistani rupee.

“They gave slowed the supply of their products to the market and also reduced the quantity in packaging to overcome their expenses,” a pharmacist told The News in Peshawar Cantonment.

They held the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) responsible for failing to ensure availability of the medicines in the market and protect patients from being blackmailed by the pharmaceutical industry.

According to pharmacists and neurologists in Peshawar, in some cases DRAP is itself responsible for creating a shortage of medicines in the market and a monopoly of few people.

“Tegral (carbamazepine used in epilepsy) is not available anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DRAP has made it mandatory for the pharmaceutical firm to supply it to a single distributor in Peshawar. This medicine is effective in epilepsy but patients suffering from epilepsy are made to go through serious pain and hardships to get a few tablets from the single distributor in Peshawar,” a senior neurologist, Prof Dr Adnan Khan, and President of Pakistan Society of Neurology told The News.

He said poor patients and their attendants had to come from far-flung areas of the province to Peshawar for purchasing the drugs available with a single distributor.

“DRAP is required to facilitate patients rather than empowering a single distributor to control the market. The federal health minister must take action against this illegal action of DRAP,” the neurologist said.

Most of the physicians aren’t satisfied with the efficacy of the medicines manufactured in Pakistan. DRAP is being criticized by the medical community for not taking it seriously.

Their job is to ensure international standards in the drugs manufacturing in Pakistan. “They (DRAP) never check the efficacy of drugs manufactured in Pakistan. If you are resourceful and influential you can even register cyanide for treatment in Pakistan,” a pharmacist alleged.

Federal Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that DRAP has been directed for prompt action and is being monitored.“There are some price issues in wake of PKR devaluation but we are working to design a long term durable strategy for drug availability,” the health minister said.