Killers of refugee boy arrested in Karak: police

KARAK: Police have apprehended the murderers of a nine-year-old boy, stated District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday. During a media briefing at his office Wednesday evening, the culprits responsible for the brutal slaying of the young refugee boy in the Saratkhel area of Karak were also produced before journalists.

Relatives of the young refugee had reported his disappearance to Karak police. A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of the body, which was then subjected to an autopsy before being handed over to his family for burial.

The DPO said he visited the crime scene and promptly formed a special team to trace the culprits. He said Younas Nawaz, a resident of the same area, was arrested and he admitted to the crime during interrogation. Further investigation led to the arrest of his accomplice, Sabz Ali, hailing from the adjacent Hakeemkhel village.

During the arrest, the police seized a sharp knife used in the murder, along with the blood-soaked clothes of the victim. The DPO dismissed any allegations of sexual assault based on doctors’ reports.He said the arrestees claimed that they killed the young man because of his frequent quarrels with their children at school.