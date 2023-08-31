KP police get surveillance drones

PESHAWAR: The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have procured surveillance drones with high-resolution thermal imaging (TI) to monitor militant ingress routes in mountainous areas even during the night, it was learnt.

Also, after an attack on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Lakki Marwat, jammers have been installed on many APCs to prevent the vehicles from IED attack. The police have faced attacks in different districts of KP over the last two years.

In January, the attackers targeted the headquarters of the Peshawar Police when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque at the police lines, claiming around 100 lives and injuring over 200 others.

The attacks continued after that. Around 154 policemen have been martyred in KP in the last almost eight months, the highest number of casualties of the force in the last many years.

Officials said that after a number of night attacks, remote police stations and posts in the vulnerable areas were provided with TI cameras that helped repulse several attacks in the last many months.

The TI technology has helped in protecting police establishments as well as to monitor the activity of the attackers from a long range. “After the TI scopes, surveillance drones have been provided to police in the remote areas in recent months to ensure better monitoring of any suspicious activity and respond effectively,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

He added durable Armoured Personnel Vehicles (APVs) and APCs had been deployed for safe troop transportation in many areas. He added jammers were installed on APCs to prevent them from bomb attack.

A deputy superintendent of police in Lakki Marwat Iqbal Momand was martyred along with three other cops when their APC was hit by an IED a few weeks back. An official said the police stations across the KP lacked basic security features, prompting an allocation of Rs269 million for infrastructure strengthening.

In the red zone in Peshawar, an official said, a multilayered security mechanism with face detection/recognition cameras, ANPR, e-tag readers, pop-up barriers, and turnstile gates was introduced in the red zone to avoid the police lines-like attack.

“We have planned a comprehensive CCTV coverage for the walled city of Peshawar, Industrial Estate and Red Zone extension,” the official said about measures taken for the security of Peshawar.

He added the Counter-Terrorism Department was provided with more senior officers while its ranges were doubled from seven to 14 for better supervision.

The CTD is now being headed by an additional inspector general with two deputies under him for effectively leading terror operations and to counter terror financing. Apart from the CTD, police in KP recently got more SPs in major districts to assist the district police officers in operations.