Lawyers to go on strike against hike in power tariff

PESHAWAR/ TAKHTBHAI: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced a province-wide protest against the rise in the electricity tariffs. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council office-bearers Zar Badshah and Syed Mubashir Shah announced that the lawyers would not take part in the court proceedings on August 31 to record their protest against the rise in the tariffs of electricity and gas.

They said that the common people were unable to provide food to their families while the government announced to add new taxes in the electricity and gas bills.They asked the government to end the free electricity, gas, petroleum and other facilities to the bureaucrats, judges and other elites to provide relief to the general public.

They said that the lawyers across the province would stage protests against this injustice and would not take part in court proceedings. The district bar councils had also been directed to organize protests at the district level, they added.

They asked the general public and lawyers to participate in the protests. They also announced a free of charge facility to the public at the consumer courts against such cases.

In Takhtbhai, the lawyer fraternity has announced full support to the proposed country-wide protest rallies and sit-ins against the excessive electricity bills and hike in taxes and tariffs of power.

Speaking at a press conference, the lawyers’ leaders, including Takhtbhai Tehsil Bar Association president Qamar Zaman Khan advocate, vice president Mian Shah Hussain advocate, general secretary Anwar Shamim advocate and others said that electricity common consumers, traders, lawyers and political leaders and workers should come out in droves to voice concern over the exorbitant power bills and huge taxes in the proposed protest rallies and sit-ins to be held on September 2.

“The protesters must not afraid of cases as we will defend them to the hilt in the court of law,” Qamar Zaman Khan advocate vowed, adding that lawyers hailing from all forums of the lawyers’ community would participate in the protest rallies and sit-ins to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

They said that poor people were committing suicide owing to the unprecedented price-hike, unemployment and economic meltdown in the country while the rich were becoming richest.