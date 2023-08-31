Traders asked to provide relief to people

LAKKI MARWAT: The district price review committee has asked the traders to reduce profit margin and provide maximum relief to inflation hit people. The committee met here at the office of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi with Assistant Commissioner Yasir Nazir in the chair.

The committee discussed prices of daily use commodities with detail and took important decisions with regard to effective market checking, availability of quality food items in bazaars, implementation of official rate list and provision of relief to consumers.

The traders’ representatives pleaded to enhance prices of certain commodities including rice, pulses and other food items on the basis of high transportation cost.But other members turned down their request being unjustified and asked them to reduce the profit margin.