New vaccine offers hope for livestock and human health

Islamabad:In a monumental leap forward, Dr. Saeed-ul-Hassan Khan and his research team at Quaid-i-Azam University have unveiled a ground-breaking vaccine targeting brucellosis in cattle and buffaloes. Supported by the Pakistan Science Foundation, their pioneering efforts have yielded a novel vaccine that outshines the conventional S19 vaccine, as demonstrated through rigorous trials involving mice and cattle.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, as brucellosis poses a substantial threat to livestock and human well-being worldwide. With its capacity for human transmission, this bacterial infection has captured global attention, particularly in regions like Pakistan where its prevalence is growing. The new vaccine shows remarkable promise in curbing the spread of the disease, offering a glimmer of hope for reducing its devastating impact. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has rightly prioritized the fight against brucellosis, recognizing its dire consequences. Echoing this sentiment, the World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for livestock vaccination in affected regions as a vital measure to safeguard human health.