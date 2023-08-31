Culprits of Pindi mugging incident traced, one arrested

Rawalpindi:The police have solved a case of street criminals on a looting spree by hunting down one of the two gangsters following a shootout with street criminals on Wednesday.

The footage narrates that a veiled school teacher was passing through the street of Mohallah Hukamdad near Masjid Mai Hajan at about 10:30 a.m. when she was targeted by armed muggers in broad daylight. The occurrence created fear among the people after the CCTV footage relating to the mugging episode went viral.

Waris Khan Police, however, lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unknown muggers on the complaint of Zafar Mehmood, husband of the victim who is a resident of Tehmasepabad. The police bosses directed the concerned police to take the case seriously and use entire resources including human and scientific to get them, as the video had gone viral.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, quoting the statement of the victim, said that the woman was walking through the street when two bike-riding gangsters cut her off and held her at gunpoint, adding that one of the muggers, snatched her purse first and then grasped mobile phone set, gold ornaments, and other valuables. She told the police that during the snatching, she fell down on the ground but kept trying to save herself from them as one of them started kicking on her ribs and other parts of the body, however, they sped away after completing their snatching operation.

The police said that they initiated an investigation after preparing operation plan and started raiding their possible hideouts. At initial stage the police got footage of the occurrence and followed the escape way, adding that the people involved in the investigation said that after marking their possible locations, the police conducted raids at 7 hideouts but got nothing but collected evidence about their involvement if street mugging, adding that the CCTV footages were sent to Nadra for getting their identifications, while, Geo-Fencing was conducted on the way of their escape to make headway to their hideouts.

The police used technical as well as intelligence assistance to get them without wasting any time, however, the investigating personnel said that they obtained enough evidence to make headway to their hideouts by using human intelligence.

Consequently, the police teams started raiding at the hideouts and faced retaliation from the gangsters riding on the bike, who opened fire at the police party when they were intercepted but the police retaliated resulted in shootout between the muggers and the police. However, one of the street criminals was arrested in inured condition while the other managed to escape from the scene during aerial firing. The wounded mugger, identified as Hamza, was shifted to hospital while pistol and motorbike used in criminal activities have been recovered from him. The police said that during the preliminary investigation, the arrested suspect disclosed the mugger who escaped from the scene is his real brother and confessed that they were involved in mugging the teacher in Mohallah Hukamdar, the previous day. The police have planned to hunt the other mugger at large by using information provided by the arrested accused, hoping that he would be arrested within hours as his whereabouts have been traced.