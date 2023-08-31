12 more dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: As many as 12 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 188 in the district. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases, six cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, five from Chaklala Cantonment and one from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area. He said 54 patients were admitted to Rawalpindi public hospitals, out of which 42 were confirmed cases while 132 were discharged after treatment.
