Anti-drug awareness drive launched

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi rolled out an anti-drug awareness campaign in the private educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory here on Wednesday.

The drive planned by the Private Educational Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force was inau­gurated during an anti-drug seminar at the City School. It was attended by students, teacher, parents, and representatives of academia. The organisers said the seminar served as a platform to discuss the possible solutions to the narcotics issue.

They said to widen the scope and effectiveness of the campaign, a series of similar seminars would be conducted at six major private educational institutions in the ICT over the next couple of months. They said employing a cluster approach, the campaign was meant to maximise outreach and impact by including smaller educational institutions on the outskirts of Islamabad. The minister said he had an optimistic view about the campaign, which represented a crucial step forward in eradicating the potential issue of drug abuse.

"Educational institutions can play a pivotal role in shaping a healthier future for our youth,” he said. PEIRA chairperson Dr. Syeda Zia Batool stressed her commitment to the anti-drug cause. “Addressing the issue of drug abuse isn’t peripheral to our educational goals. It is rather central," she said. Dr. Batool said ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our students was imperative for nurturing an environment conducive to learning and personal growth.