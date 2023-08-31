Law violated as teachers holding key posts in FDE

Islamabad:Adhocism has plagued the Federal Directorate of Education with both academic and non-academic employees of Islamabad's government schools and colleges ‘unlawfully’ holding administrative posts at the regulatory body overseen by the education ministry.

The FDE's reluctance to make regular appointments to its key positions comes to light amid teacher shortages in educational institutions that many insist are causing student learning loss. Some of these well-connected ad hoc appointees continue to work as principals and vice-principals as well but that responsibility has taken a back seat to the FDE work due to good payments and fringe benefits, according to staff members. They advocated ‘right jobs for the right persons from within the organisation for good governance’ at the FDE and said the widespread practice of one man holding more than one post should come to an end. They also called for the immediate repatriation of school and college employees saying understaffing is adversely impacting public education in the capital city.

Under the Federal Government Act No XXIV of 2012, teachers should not be ‘deployed for non-educational purposes other than the population census, disaster relief duties or duties relating to elections.’ However, the law is blatantly violated by the FDE as it has temporarily assigned the administrative duties of the directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and assistants to one dozen and a half school and college employees at its main offices. Even some of these employees are understood to be receiving teaching allowances while performing administrative roles - a violation of the Finance Division’s Office Memorandum No. F.17(2)R-2/2006, which clearly states, “Teaching allowance is not admissible to teachers unless they return back and are deployed exclusively on teaching duties."

Noted among them is Aftab Tariq, who is an associate professor and principal at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-7/3 but holds two key FDE positions - director (model colleges) and director (FG colleges). He found himself at the centre of controversy many times over the appointment of junior teachers as college principals Likewise, Riffat Jabeen, a school principal, is working as the director (academics) at the FDE with many teachers insisting that dual responsibilities have led to her ‘divided focus and compromised performance.’ Abdul Waheed holds the posts of school principal and FDE director (schools) simultaneously, while another school principal Inam Jehangir is the acting director (planning and development) at the directorate.

Also, the regulator for public education in Islamabad has engaged several school vice-principals, including Tabassum, Samina Zia, Muhammad Naveed, and Nadeem Ahmed, to work as deputy directors instead of giving its own officers the chance to fill those vacancies. Surprisingly, three secondary schoolteachers, including Sartaj Ali, Tariq Ahmed and Abid Ali Khan, have long been working as assistant directors at the FDE causing ‘disruption in academic activities’ in their respective schools, according to insiders. Those unlawfully holding administrative posts at the FDE also include two elementary school teachers and a trained graduate teacher. A college teacher said the FDE was harming public education by giving teachers administrative roles at its offices instead of their actual job of educating children.

He also alleged a lack of fairness and violation of merit in these ad hoc appointments saying teachers with ‘right connections’ in the FDE and education ministry landed those prized jobs. Another teacher claimed that the matter was taken up with authorities many times for corrective measures but to no avail. She said not only did the appointment of teachers to the FDE undermine the seniority of experienced teaching staff members but it caused a shortage of teachers in schools and colleges as well.

The teacher blamed the neglect of the education ministry's bosses, including the acting FDE director general, for adhocism at the directorate saying when their children don't study in government schools, public education is bound to get poor or no attention. She insisted that those calling the shots at the education ministry seemed to be more interested in launching new projects to ‘make money’ than improving learning standards in the existing government schools and colleges by addressing shortages of staff and facilities.