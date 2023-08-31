CCPO inspects police station: CCPO Bilal Siddique visited Thana Sarwar Road late Tuesday night.

He reviewed progress on applications at the front desk and ordered processing of the applications within the stipulated period. Bilal Siddique also inspected the diary, mallkhana and investigation wings.
The CCPO expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of cleanliness and inadequate arrangement of lighting in police station Sarwar Road and issued instructions to improve the condition of the police station.
Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned. He directed that police officers should make public service their motto and use all resources to provide timely justice to the citizens.
