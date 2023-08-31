Police ordered to eradicate crimes

LAHORE:A meeting on crime control was held at the Capital City Police office under CCPO Bilal Siddiq. He said SPs should monitor the investigation of property related cases. They should focus on property crime control and form teams of dedicated officers to conduct investigations, he said.

While instructing to keep an eye on the activities of criminals with previous record of robbery and dacoity, he said that Dolphin and PRU force should conduct regular patrolling in hotspot crime areas.

He ordered registering cases of heinous crimes without delay and said that criminals with previous records, motorcycle thieves and mobile snatching mafia should be eradicated. Effective action should be taken against gangs involved in motorcycle theft, he added. He said that strict action should be taken against the beggar mafia and their handlers. The head of Lahore Police said that in order to end the crimes, the cordon should be tightened around the drug dealers including the habitual thieves, bandits the criminal elements, extortionists and indiscriminate action should be taken against miscreants and occupation mafia. Investigation should be carried out according to scientific and modern requirements to punish the law-breaking elements. The CCPO also issued special instructions for the cleanliness of the police stations of the provincial capital. Different police officials attended the meeting.