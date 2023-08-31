Breastfeed boosts newborns’ immunity

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the government was taking necessary measures by involving other stakeholders for setting up day-care centres and allocating designated spaces for working mothers to breastfeed their newborn at their offices and workplaces.

He was addressing a seminar in connection with Global Breastfeeding Week as chief guest, here, Wednesday. The week is being observed from 28th August to 2nd September across Punjab.

The minister said that depriving newborn of their mother's milk without any solid reason and feeding them with formula milk was not only a violation of their birth right but also a moral crime. Poverty rate is high in Pakistan and asking people for feeding children with formula milk is an additional burden on parents, he observed.

The minister said that mother’s milk was both nutrition as well as healing for newborn. Babies should be given breastfeeding within one hour of birth and should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months. Breast milk boosts immunity in newborns and protects them from infections.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the intimacy of mother and child during breastfeeding has good effects on health of both of them. Because of not feeding the baby, anemia also occurs in the mother, he added. Regular counselling of mothers regarding breastfeeding was also required to alleviate their apprehensions and motivating them for this motherly duty.

He said that due to official and workplace engagements of working mothers, the rate of breastfeeding had been declining rapidly in Pakistan. The health department was trying to make it easier for mothers to breastfeed their babies at workplaces and was taking necessary steps to encourage the trend of breastfeeding among mothers. The minister said that the objective of organising breastfeeding week was to highlight the importance of mother's milk and to raise awareness about its' health benefits for both mother and the child. There was an urgent need to start an awareness campaign for promoting breastfeeding, he added.