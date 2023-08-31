‘Govt to issue special grant for mentally-challenged persons’

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has reviewed the treatment and shifting of patients suffering from mental disabilities from Edhi Welfare Centre, Multan.

This was reviewed during a meeting held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Minister for Health and Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Dr Javed Akram, in which the Secretary of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal department Zahoor Hussain, Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, Directors and other officers participated.

Dr Javed Akram said that the Punjab government would take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of the mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Centre, Multan and they would be re-assessed at the Institute of Mental Health, here. He stressed joint role in the rehabilitation of people with mental disabilities. The Department of Health and Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal will take basic steps for the rehabilitation of people with mental disabilities, he said, adding the Punjab government would also issue special grant for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged persons.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the steps taken for rehabilitation of mentally challenged people in Edhi Welfare Centre, Multan. He congratulated Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal department Zahoor Hussain and Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak for good efforts for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Centre.