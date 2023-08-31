LWMC starts mechanical sweeping of roads

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), as per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, is ensuring mechanical sweeping of 950km of roads on daily basis to prevent smog.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said that effective initiatives such as manual scraping of more than 80km of roads along with the washing of prominent central roads are being done daily to make provincial capital smog-free.

He said LWMC enforcement teams have also been mobilised across the city against waste burning and illegal dumping. The enforcement teams have issued 78 challans, and fines of Rs2 lakh followed by the imposition of Rs70,000 over setting fire to garbage. 42 FIRs were also registered for setting waste on fire. LWMC CEO requested the citizens to play their role in keeping Lahore clean. In case of non-attendance of LWMC cleaning vehicles or staff or any other complaints related to cleanliness, citizens can contact LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.