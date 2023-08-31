Students visit Mozang PS

LAHORE:A group of students from a private school visited newly renovated state of the art Special Police Station Initiative (SIPS) Mozang Police Station on Wednesday. SP Civil Lines Hassan Javed Bhatti guided the students to different parts of police stations and briefed them about its working and functions. He said that the purpose of this visit was to improve police station image in the eyes of school going children.
It may be noted here that police high command as per directions of caretaker Punjab chief minister, renovated the police station on SIPS model. The Mozang police station has been divided into two halves. The front/entrance is used for public dealing. The facilities of front desk, waiting area, the SHO room and a ticket counter have been built in this area.
