Lahore:A vibrant mural art workshop held at Alhamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium. Engaged young minds are enthusiastically participating in this three-day creative journey.

Diverse themes are coming to life on the walls of the Alhamra Cultural Complex to commemorate Defence Day, paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis. As part of the Defence Day celebrations, Lahore Arts Council has curated a series of events until September 6.