28 cops get performance certificates

LAHORE:Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed awarded CC1 certificates to 28 officers of Special Branch for their excellent performance. Officers serving from various regions and districts were awarded certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance. This year, 136 officers have been given CC1 certificates while 600 officers have been given CC2 and CC3 certificates. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed directed the awardees to perform their duties more diligently.