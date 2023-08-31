Governor links uplift to education

LAHORE:Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that education is the way through which nations develop. The governor attended the launch ceremony of Literate Cholistan Project 2 organised by Punjab Education Foundation here on Wednesday at Governor’s House as a special guest.

Secretary School Education Punjab Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation Manzar Javed Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Education, Talat Naseer Pasha and other senior officers were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman said that education is the way through which nations develop. He said that it is commendable that Punjab Education Foundation is lighting the candle of knowledge in remote and backward areas through public private partnership.

He said that the moral training along with education is very important, adding that high moral values including honesty and truthfulness should be inculcated in the youth. He further said that an educated person neither believes nor spreads what he hears without researching himself. He said that it is very important to research the news and information spread on social media.

There was a time when Muslims made a name for themselves in education, science and research all over the world. But today we are lagging behind in research. We have to make joint efforts for bringing improvement in the education sector, he added.

The governor said that the best investment is on the education and training of children and youth. He said that Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) is doing good work. It is spreading the light of education in remote areas. PEF funding and stipend for the children should be increased. He said that PEF had its best period from 2008 to 2018, but after that PEF funds were reduced.

He said that after 2018 many ongoing public welfare projects were shelved. He said that out-of-school children is a major problem, till 2018 the number of out-of-school children had gradually decreased, but unfortunately after 2018, the number of out-of-school children has increased alarmingly.

He said that Punjab Education Foundation is providing equal opportunities of education to the less privileged students. Balighur Rahman said, "I feel great joy and happiness to know that PEF is opening new schools in their remote and backward areas of Cholistan where children were deprived of education."

The governor said that today, these schools seem to have relatively few resources, but he believes that these will make a big difference in the lives of children belonging to the backward and far flung areas. He said that there are many problems and shortcomings in our country, but despite this, our country is better than many countries in the world.

He added that Edhi Ambulance Network is the largest private ambulance network in the world. We need to show the bright and strong side of our society because focusing on the shortcomings only is leading to disappointment among the youth in our society, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation Manzar Javed Ali said that PEF is providing education to more than 9,000 children through Cholistan Community Schools, and Cholistan Mobile Schools. He said that Punjab Education Foundation is going to open 113 more schools in Cholistan areas of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Districts.