Thursday August 31, 2023
Six die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 31, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,081 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,093 were injured. Out of these, 526 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 567 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.