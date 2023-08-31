PSCA, police arrest two dacoits in joint operation

LAHORE:Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in a joint operation arrested two key members of a dacoit gang from Nishtar Colony here Wednesday.
The suspects identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Rahman were arrested from Sunday Bazaar ground. Police registered a case against them and recovered five stolen motorcycles, along with a cache of master keys and pistols from them.
Suspect held for killing three brothers Liaqatabad Police arrested a suspect hiding for last six years involved in murder of three minor brothers over property. The deceased siblings have been identified as Ibn e Waris 4, Sharon 8 and Arman 10. SHO Imran said that the suspect had lured the victims for cleaning clothes and took them to Sialkot. He murdered the victims and dumped their bodies. A case was also registered against him in Narang Police Station.
LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and relevant...
He reviewed progress on applications at the front desk and ordered processing of the applications within the...
LAHORE:A meeting on crime control was held at the Capital City Police office under CCPO Bilal Siddiq. He said SPs...
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the government was taking...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has reviewed the treatment and shifting of patients...
LAHORE:PTI Chunian Vice President Ehsan Gul has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during a meeting with IPP Lahore...