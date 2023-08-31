PSCA, police arrest two dacoits in joint operation

LAHORE:Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in a joint operation arrested two key members of a dacoit gang from Nishtar Colony here Wednesday.

The suspects identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Rahman were arrested from Sunday Bazaar ground. Police registered a case against them and recovered five stolen motorcycles, along with a cache of master keys and pistols from them.

Suspect held for killing three brothers Liaqatabad Police arrested a suspect hiding for last six years involved in murder of three minor brothers over property. The deceased siblings have been identified as Ibn e Waris 4, Sharon 8 and Arman 10. SHO Imran said that the suspect had lured the victims for cleaning clothes and took them to Sialkot. He murdered the victims and dumped their bodies. A case was also registered against him in Narang Police Station.