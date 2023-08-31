PTI female leader remanded

LAHORE:The Anti-Terrorism Court has given PTI woman leader Dr Sarmad Malik to police custody on three days' physical remand in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case.
The court while giving the remand of the female leader bound the police that the accused will remain in police custody during the daytime and will be transferred to the jail at night. Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court also ordered that the accused woman should be presented in the court again on September 6 after the physical remand ends.
