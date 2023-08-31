CM takes notice of violence against domestic worker

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while taking notice of the incident of violence against a young domestic worker in the precinct of Rawat police station, has sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Rawalpindi.
Emphasising zero-tolerance for such actions, the chief minister instructed that legal proceedings be initiated against the individuals responsible for the mistreatment of the young girl.
He urged swift action to bring the culprits involved in the young girl's torment to justice. He directed the administration to ensure that the victim receives the best available medical treatment and care under their supervision. The CM assured that justice would be provided to the girl.
LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and relevant...
He reviewed progress on applications at the front desk and ordered processing of the applications within the...
LAHORE:A meeting on crime control was held at the Capital City Police office under CCPO Bilal Siddiq. He said SPs...
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the government was taking...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has reviewed the treatment and shifting of patients...
LAHORE:PTI Chunian Vice President Ehsan Gul has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during a meeting with IPP Lahore...