CM takes notice of violence against domestic worker

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while taking notice of the incident of violence against a young domestic worker in the precinct of Rawat police station, has sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Emphasising zero-tolerance for such actions, the chief minister instructed that legal proceedings be initiated against the individuals responsible for the mistreatment of the young girl.

He urged swift action to bring the culprits involved in the young girl's torment to justice. He directed the administration to ensure that the victim receives the best available medical treatment and care under their supervision. The CM assured that justice would be provided to the girl.