Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) from Sept 5

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Housing, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that the 980th urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) will be held from September 5 to 7.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi foolproof security arrangements have been made in this regard.These views were expressed by the minister with Secretary Auqaf Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Director General of Religious Affairs Asif Ali Farrukh in a joint press conference here Wednesday.

On this occasion, the minister said that the urs celebrations would start on September 5 at 11am with the ceremony of Chadar Poshi at the grave of the saint of the Sub-continent after which the traditional milk Sabil will be inaugurated.

Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that special publication of two books, ‘Ma’arif Syed Hajvair’ and ‘Tasheel Kashf Al-Mahjub’ had also been arranged as the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will launch these two books.