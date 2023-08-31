Joint efforts stressed to eradicate drug addiction

LAHORE:Punjab Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with AC Model Town and SP Model Town Office organised an awareness programme against the use of drugs at Gulberg College for Women on Wednesday.
Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, SP Model Town Ammara Shirazi and female students participated in the anti-narcotics session.
Addressing the ceremony, director youth affairs said that the addiction of drugs is growing alarmingly among the youth and every citizen will have to play an effective role to eradicate this menace. “The purpose of this awareness programme is to make the youth aware of the fatal harms of drugs,” he added.
SP Model Town Ammara Shirazi in her address said that there is no doubt that drugs are poison for the younger generation and a meaningful wakefulness against drugs is essential.
