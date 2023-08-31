Illegal structures razed; encroachments removed

LAHORE:On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted operation against illegal housing societies at Bhaini Road, Manawan and Batapur here on Wednesday.

The teams demolished the boundary walls, main gate, roads and offices of schemes. The LDA teams demolished the infrastructure built in the illegal schemes and farmhouses. The under-construction structures, sewerage system and other structures were demolished.

The operation was carried out by the State Management Private Housing Schemes Department under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal. A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, in another operation, LDA teams demolished encroachments outside more than 200 shops and properties. The LDA completed the operation on one side of Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk road and 10 people were arrested for interfering in the government work. The LDA teams demolished the encroachments, sheds, floors, boards and hoardings on Township College Road.

During the operation, the floors, stalls and infrastructure built in front of the shops were also demolished. Encroachments made by shopping malls, well-known brands, bakeries, banks and grocery stores were demolished. Notices were issued for removal of encroachments several times but no action was taken by the owners.