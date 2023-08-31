Notification issued to amend course of promotion

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has issued a notification to amend the course of promotion for probationer ASIs and sub-inspectors. The duration of A, B, and C courses has been reduced to one month, while the duration of the D course has been reduced to six months. Officers recruited as direct upper subordinates will be confirmed after completing a probationer period of three years.
The direct sub-inspector recruits under the P-cadet quota will not have to repeat the training and A, B, C, and D courses.
These officers will be given refresher courses of two and a half months in police stations as sub-inspectors and they will spend three years as probationers. ASIs, who have not completed their practical training will be able to complete their practical training upon being recruited as sub-inspectors.
