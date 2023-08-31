Strict security of foreign nationals top priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwer while chairing a meeting on Wednesday about the security of foreign nationals at the Special Protection Unit headquarters in Manawan said that foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on all sensitive projects, including CPEC is the first priority.

During the meeting, he reviewed the security arrangements of sensitive places, including Chinese, American and Iranian consulate offices. He said that regular inspection of foolproof security arrangements in offices, working sites and residences of foreign nationals should be done appropriately.

He said that a system should be devised for the promotion in which all the SOPs for promotion from constable to inspector should be available.