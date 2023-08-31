Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected over most plain areas of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 24.4°C.
LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and relevant...
He reviewed progress on applications at the front desk and ordered processing of the applications within the...
LAHORE:A meeting on crime control was held at the Capital City Police office under CCPO Bilal Siddiq. He said SPs...
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the government was taking...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has reviewed the treatment and shifting of patients...
LAHORE:PTI Chunian Vice President Ehsan Gul has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during a meeting with IPP Lahore...