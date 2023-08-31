Under guise of politics, criminal activities can’t be ignored: Aleem

LAHORE:Istekam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that under the guise of political activities, criminal activities cannot be ignored. He said that the answer to some of the worst ‘mistakes’ can be nothing but severe ‘punishments’, and those who will take direct action against the state for their politics should not be considered deserving for any leniency or mercy.

In one of his statements, Aleem Khan said that the government has to stop the flood of inflation. The heavy burden of inflation should be removed. He said that milk, curd and naan, bread are the necessities of life in the morning and the graph of prices increases at night. He said that the rapidly spreading anxiety and uncertainty in the society has to be solved immediately.

Aleem Khan said that who will cut the dollar rate, political stability must be paved for economic stability and there is a need to increase exports instead of relying excessively on international financial institutions for external debt.