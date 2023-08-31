‘Vaccination centre for newborns to be set up’

LAHORE:Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that vaccination of newborn children is the basic condition for effective prevention of diseases and ensuring a healthy future of the new generation.

A model immunisation centre will be established in the institute with the support of Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) Punjab. Also, IPH will start a managerial training programme for the staff of EPI, for which an MoU document between the two institutions will be signed soon.

She said this during a meeting with EPI Punjab Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in her office. Dr Imran, representative of the World Health Organisation associated with EPI, Dr Shahpar Mirza, professor of LUMS, Dr Saima Ayub, Dr Rukhsana, Dr Huda and Dr Rabia were also present.

Dr Zarfishan said that for research, ‘we have to rely more on global data about diseases, while for better results of research on diseases, it is more beneficial to have domestic statistics about the spread of diseases’.

She said that the Institute of Public Health will start a comprehensive programme of disease prevention, research and training in the province in collaboration with EPI, in which input will also be taken from LUMS.

Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that work is under way on the plan to establish a large number of vaccination centres to further improve urban immunisation in big cities.

Dr Mukhtar said that in view of the need to focus more on childhood immunisation coverage in the mega cities of Punjab, effective strategies are being worked out and the number of fixed vaccination centres are being increased as it has been observed that in urban cities, parents prefer to visit hospitals and centres to vaccinate their children against diseases.

There are more than 200 slum areas in Lahore alone and a large number of nomads keep moving from one place to another which affects the vaccination process, he added.