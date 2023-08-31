 
Thursday August 31, 2023
World

Russia arms talks with N Korea ‘actively advancing’: White House

By AFP
August 31, 2023

WASHINGTON: Russia is in secret, active talks with North Korea to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow´s fight in Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday. “Arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said.