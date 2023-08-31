Russia arms talks with N Korea ‘actively advancing’: White House

WASHINGTON: Russia is in secret, active talks with North Korea to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow´s fight in Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday. “Arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said.
BEIRUT: Amnesty International called on Wednesday on Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen to reveal the fate of people...
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said on Wednesday it planned to ban the popular video sharing platform TikTok, after...
NEW DELHI: India´s Moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar south pole, the country´s space...
WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump says he will lock up his political enemies if he is president again.In an...
SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the...
LIBREVILLE: Rebel officers in Gabon announced on Wednesday they had seized power following disputed elections in which...