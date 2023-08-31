UK criminals to be forced to attend their sentencing

LONDON: Judges could be given the power to order criminals to attend their sentencing under planned legislation announced on Wednesday by the UK´s justice ministry.

It comes after offenders in several high-profile trials were not in court to hear their sentence and statements from the victims´ families, prompting repeated calls for a change in the law. Last week nurse Lucy Letby refused to attend her sentencing for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants.

Under the proposed reforms, which will apply in England and Wales, judges will have the discretionary power to order criminals to attend sentencing hearings, the justice ministry said.

Custody officers will be able to use “reasonable force” to make the criminals appear in the dock or by video link, “meaning every effort will be made for victims and their families to see justice delivered”. Those who continue to resist attending their sentencing despite a judge´s order may face an extra two years behind bars, according to the ministry.

This penalty will apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment. Typically, anyone sentenced to life has a minimum tariff to serve before they can be considered for parole. “It is unacceptable that some of the country´s most horrendous criminals have refused to face their victims in court,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“They cannot and should not be allowed to take the coward´s way out,” he added. Sunak said the government would submit proposals to parliament in the coming weeks, calling the move “the right thing to do”.