Saudi fund grabs stake in US mixed martial arts league

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s sovereign wealth fund has acquired a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the two entities said on Wednesday, the latest example of the kingdom´s sports investment push.
It is the first deal sealed by SRJ Sports Investments, a new company unveiled earlier this month by the Saudi fund known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that aims to draw "major global events" to Saudi Arabia.
Sports have been a major component of the oil-rich Gulf kingdom´s effort to rebrand as a global business and tourism destination under the Vision 2030 reform agenda pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman.
"Today marks a new milestone for SRJ as we make our inaugural investment," SRJ chairman Bander Bin Mogren said in a statement. Combining elements of everything from boxing to judo and Muay Thai, mixed martial arts (MMA) had a limited following in Saudi Arabia just a decade ago, but that started to change when the kingdom hosted the popular regional Desert Force competition in 2014.
The sport´s popularity has since soared with the rise of fighters from across the Middle East and the establishment of a national MMA foundation to develop Saudi talent. This month saw Saudi fighters Abdullah al-Qahtani and Mostafa Rashed Neda win high-profile bouts in New York´s Madison Square Garden organised by the US-based PFL, an MMA promotion company that has come up in the wake of the Ultimate Fighting Championship´s success.
